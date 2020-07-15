No. 2 Newell-Fonda girls pass good test from North Union, 3-1

Bailey Sievers went 3-for-3 and scored two runs, and Kiera Jungers scattered six hits and struck out eight to help lead No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda to a 3-1 win over North Union in a nonconference game last Thursday at Fonda.

The Mustangs (13-2) scored two runs in the first inning and one in the third. North Union scored in the third.