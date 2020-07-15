Marvin Holstein

Marvin L. Holstein, 90, of Early passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Methodist Manor Retirement Community of Storm Lake.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Marvin L. Holstein, the son of Edward and Laura (Bendorf) Holstein, was born on May 6, 1930, in Spiker, Neb. He grew up in Nebraska until the age of 10 when the family relocated to a farm located between Galva and Alta.

During his school years Marvin enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He was active in 4-H and liked showing cattle and having one named a Champion Beef. The family relocated to a farm just south of Storm Lake when Marvin was in the 11th grade where he received his final two years of education and graduated from Hayes Consolidated School, south of Storm Lake.

After high school, Marvin worked for Dekalb, Vilas and farmed with his father Edward. On Dec. 26, 1954, Marvin married the love of his life Marjorie Mullins. The couple made their home on a farm northwest of Early, where they raised their two children, M. Paul and Lee Andrea. Marvin raised livestock and crops for over 40 years before the couple retired to the town of Early.

Marvin was a devoted member of Early United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fast-pitch softball, fishing, bowling and golfing, where he scored a hole in one at Spring Lake Country Club. Coaching and leading the local 4-H club and little league teams were passions from his younger days. He deeply treasured his time spent with family and particularly his grandchildren’s activities, also visiting and helping out friends and neighbors along with taking them to needed appointments when called on.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Marjorie Holstein of Early; children: M. Paul Holstein of Marion; and Lee Andrea (Ron) Calkins of Fort Pierre, S.D.; grandchildren: Dr. Molly (Ben Rose) Camerer of Cedar Rapids; Martin (Marlin) Calkins of Carbondale, Colo.; Andrea (Dave) Mitsdarffer of Lee Summit, Mo.; and Adam (fiancée Shelby Smith) Calkins of Denver, Colo.; three great-grandchildren: Felix Rose, Oscar Rose and Graham Mitsdarffer; sister Phyllis Bruns of Alta; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Laura Holstein; daughter-in-law Diane Holstein; brothers: Chris, Raymond, Don, Gene, Walt and Roger; and sisters: Gladys, Ethel and infant sister Marjorie.