Personnel from Cornerstone for Life in Storm Lake hosted Senator Joni Ernst Tuesday, July 7 for a facility tour. Left to right: Melinda Buchholz, office manager; Jill Engelmann, CFL board president; Joni Ernst and Misty Reid, director.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.