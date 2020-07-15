Alta-Aurelia hits three homers in nonconference loss to Spencer

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Spencer scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from an 8-5 deficit as the Tigers went on to beat Alta-Aurelia 12-8 in a nonconference game played last Thursday night in Spencer.
Alta-Aurelia scored two runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and five in the fifth to go ahead 8-5 before the Tigers had their big inning.
