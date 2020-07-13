Ralph Watts
Ralph E. Watts, 80, of Aurelia died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cherokee Regional Medical Center.
Public graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Public visitation will take place on Monday, July 13, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. The family is requesting that masks be worn during the visitation due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to later distribute to Ralph's favorite organizations.
