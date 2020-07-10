T-Ball for ages 4-6 to be offered

Community Education will be holding T-ball this summer. There will be four skill sessions and one game. T-Ball is for boys and girls ages 4-6 (Pre-K and kindergarten). Skill sessions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on July 14, 16, 21 and 23 at the Field of Dreams. The game will be played from 6-7:30 p.m. on July 26 at the Field of Dreams.

