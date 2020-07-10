Storm Laker saves home from fire

Published Friday, July 10, 2020
Nitchals saw flames, alerted firefighters
A Storm Lake native now living in Johnston is being called the “Doorbell Hero.” Matt Nitchals, who graduated in the Storm Lake High School Class of 2001, was driving to Grimes July 4 with his wife Christa (daughter of Storm Lakers Tami and Steve Moritz) and their daughter Alice.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.