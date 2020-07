The Storm Lake Public Library will be open on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to noon to help patrons in need of tax forms for the Federal filing deadline on July 15. Library hours will be extended until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 for last-minute forms.

