Ridge View girls collect 16 hits in 15-2 win over Pocahontas

Published Friday, July 10, 2020
Emma Vohs cracked a grand slam home run and drove in five runs and Morgan Todd collected three hits and drove in three runs as Ridge View beat Pocahontas Area 15-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Pocahontas.
The Raptors scored two runs in the third inning, two in the fourth, six in the fifth and five in the sixth.
