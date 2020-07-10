Ridge View boys edged in seventh by Westwood, 4-3

Published Friday, July 10, 2020
Westwood scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie as the Rebels went on to edge Ridge View 4-3 in the Western Valley Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Holstein.
Ridge View (5-7) scored a run in the second inning and two in the third to take a 3-1 lead, but Westwood scored two runs in the fifth to tie it.
