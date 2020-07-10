LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Well golly gee. County nurse Pam Bogue has surely gotten her panties in a twisted bunch (Letters, 6/24/2020). She accuses the Storm Lake Times of “fabricating details” and publishing “misinformation, misquotes and falsehoods” and on top of that then stirring in some gratuitous gravy of emotion.

What I did not read was any correction of any specific misinformation, misquote or falsehood stated in that article. What specific recommendations did she make? Say on testing. Were they followed? Did Tyson subvert her recommendations and authority by going directly to Governor Reynolds? Which of the emails received by ProPublica are well South of True North?

So I look forward to the Paul Harvey moment when we hear the Rest of the Story. I anticipate this will be soon published after nurse Bogue and Tyson and perhaps some others grant extensive fact gathering interviews to the Times.

RON PLATT

Overland Park, Kan.