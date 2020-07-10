No one wants me

Someone please adopt this cute young parakeet. It was brought to Lake Animal Hospital after being captured in the Storm Lake bus barn. We are not sure of its sex. The adoption fee is $50, but LAH is willing to work with you. There’s good news from LAH: Lenny the special needs cat has been adopted. Also the kittens pictured in The Storm Lake Times two weeks ago have found homes.

