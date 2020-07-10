Long Lines extends ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge’

Long Lines Broadband announced they are extending their FCC Keep Americans Connected pledge through July 31. The Keep Americans Connected Pledge was made by more than 700 media companies who committed to support their residential and small business customers during the pandemic by not terminating service because of an inability to pay related to impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic. The original pledge expired April 30.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.