Donation helps patients with leg pain

Have you ever had to cut your day short because of severe leg pain? Pain or discomfort in the legs is a common symptom of a disease called peripheral arterial disease. Arteries are the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrient rich blood from the heart to all areas of the body. Peripheral arterial disease, otherwise known as atherosclerosis, develops in the arteries of the legs causing pain, weakness, or fatigue while walking.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.