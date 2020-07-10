Alta-Aurelia uses 10-run inning to pull away from Emmetsburg

Alta-Aurelia scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie as the Warriors defeated Twin Lakes Conference rival Emmetbsurg by the 10-run mercy rule 13-3 in five innings on Tuesday in Alta.

The E’Hawks scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Alta-Aurelia plated a run in the second inning and two in the third inning to tie game at 3-3.