Wilma Fort, 91 of Sac City passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City.

Wilma was born on May 4, 1929, to parents Wilbur and Drucilla (Schroeppel) Herold on a farm in Cedar Township, Sac County. She was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist Church in Sac City where she was a life-long member.

Wilma attended elementary school and high school in Sac City. After she graduated in 1947, she attended Iowa State University in Ames, completing course work in home economics. In 1995, Wilma was inducted into the Sac Community Schools Hall of Fame.

On Oct. 2, 1949, Wilma married the love of her life, Duane Fort, at United Methodist Church in Sac City. They remained in Sac City all their lives and raised their four children: Patrice, Clark, Greg and Brian — on their family farm north of town.

Wilma was a wonderful homemaker who not only devoted herself to her family, but also to her community. She worked at several area businesses over the years including Marjo Flowers, E.E. Lewis Clothing and Caroline’s Closet.

If you knew Wilma, you knew how much of her time she freely gave to others through her volunteer work in the community, church and the state of Iowa. Over the past several decades, Wilma served in leadership positions in Sac City including: president of Loring Hospital Auxiliary, Hospice volunteer, president of Sac City Museum, president of Sac County Historical Society, member of Sac Economic and Tourism Board, and was a Chautauqua Days committee member for almost 30 years, in addition to serving on committees for the Sac City Quasquicentennial celebration in 1979-80 and the Sesquicentennial in 2005. She served on Iowa Sesquicentennial planning committee. For many years she served as an Iowa Community Betterment Judge. Wilma was honored multiple times for her volunteer work by the State of Iowa including the Hall of Fame Volunteer Award presented in 1989 by then Governor Terry Branstad.

Wilma was a Campfire Girls leader, with her friend Phylly Olson, for many years, and twice took a group of Sac City girls from elementary school through graduation as their troop sponsor. She was a fixture at Camp Hantesa at Ledges State Park and served on the state-wide board for the Campfire Girls. Wilma received the Luther Halsey Guilick Award for her service as a leader of Campfire Girls. At church, Wilma was a circle leader, was UMC Ladies Aide Leader, a board member and a Sunday school teacher. It was jokingly said she occupied every role at Sac City United Methodist Church — except organist and minister.

In her free time, she enjoyed swimming, riding her bike, going on walks and especially loved family gatherings. Her heart was always full when her family was able to gather for the holidays. She adored all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was able to make many special memories with them. Wilma also liked planting and taking care of her beautiful flowers and plants in the spring, summer and fall.

Wilma was certainly one of a kind. She was strong, ambitious, devoted, resilient, organized, thoughtful with a great sense of humor. She was a leader and set a great example to so many throughout her lifetime. She never really retired so to speak. She was on the go until her health slowed her down, which was of course very frustrating for her. Wilma leaves behind a legacy of great deeds and works that will not be forgotten. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 70 years, Duane Fort of Sac City; children: Patrice Gonzales of Las Vegas, Nev.; Clark (Svitlana) Fort of Storm Lake; Greg Fort of Lexington, Ky.; and Brian (Sue) Fort of Ankeny; grandchildren: Heather Drentlaw, Melissa Thomas, Sasha Stevenson, Isabella Fort, Tracy Ashley, David Henrich, Kirby Lewton, Hilary Johnson and Garrett Fort; nine great-grandchildren; many extended family members and friends.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Drucilla Herold; infant brother Delmer Herold; sisters: Phyllis (Channing) Conger, Drucilla (Robert) Rix and sister-in-law Marcene (Richard) Amick.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at United Methodist Church in Sac City, with Reverend Missy Brown officiating. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sac City Museum.