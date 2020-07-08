We will get through it

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

The Fourth of July offers a good opportunity to take stock of where the community has been and maybe is headed through this COVID-19 pandemic that shut down a lot of activity in March. At one point recently Buena Vista County was the hottest spot in the nation, but it appears that the infection rate has peaked following a sharp and scary curve up that was preventable with earlier action.

Storm Lake is recording a trickle of new cases that are publicly reported. We were going up dozens a day when testing finally arrived in Storm Lake in May, nearly four months after the first outbreak was reported. The state dragged its feet on testing, declined assistance from the Centers for Disease Control when caseloads surged in meatpacking towns, and has not been forthcoming with public guidance. Meatpacking companies did not offer testing or full protective gear for months after the virus was reported in China, and they did not attempt to space workers out or curtail production. Rather, they convinced President Trump to order essential workers into the job no matter the danger. Eventually, in April the food companies started to respond seriously to the danger. They got PPE to employees and did what they could within the confines of a slaughterhouse to keep workers apart. They screened employees for temperatures and briefly relaxed sick leave requirements. They sent $500 bonus checks. But because the state and federal governments did so little, and offered no guidance to employers, the virus was allowed to proliferate in meatpacking centers like Storm Lake, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Perry, Waterloo and Columbus Junction.

Tyson now is testing what it considers to be at-risk employees. The company has provided few other details. State testing here will end July 17. It looks like the virus may have relented inside the plants thanks to changes in practices. Every essential employee should be tested regularly for the good of the community, but apparently the United States does not have the resources to do that. South Korea does. It is safer, but not safe enough.

After a slow start, the state got a testing program together and started reporting results (again, months after the virus spread through the state). Local health authorities were able get people the care they needed. Eleven people have died so far.

The schools responded quickly to the shutdown by offering free meals to students, trying to keep them in contact with students, arranging for broadband services and computers, and coaching parents on at-home academics. Classes will resume in August, and schools are currently trying to figure out how to do it safely. They need more state guidance, such as requiring masks for everybody in school.

County Auditor Sue Lloyd as usual conducted a June primary election with record turnout without a hitch. She urged people to vote by mail, and they did. The legislature responded by limiting the authority of the Secretary of State to send absentee ballots to everyone. That was stupid and counter-productive. You may vote early or by mail for the November election. Check the auditor’s office website for details, or call.

Congress responded to an economic catastrophe with three huge relief packages. The Payroll Protection Program was a lifesaver for thousands of small business across the country, and many in Storm Lake including us. We were glad to hear Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak, say over the weekend that she favors an extension of the PPP program that expires this month so businesses that used it could go back for a second round. That will be necessary. Restaurants and bars, for example, are having a terrible go of it. They need help. So do all sorts of entertainment and service businesses, from movie theatres to chamber orchestras. And, local health systems sorely need assistance. So will state and local governments. The legislature left Des Moines recently by paying all bills from its rainy day account. This pandemic was more like a monsoon.

Because so many industries around here are essential (ag equipment manufacturing, health care and food processing) almost all our workers stayed on the job throughout. Our economy will not suffer as much as other places. So it was remarkable that just last week we featured the openings of two new restaurants owned by Mexican and Cuban immigrants. In the worst possible time to start a business, they did. That speaks to the immigrant spirit that is so widely shared in Storm Lake, and it bodes well for our future. People are not giving up. They are trying to start new. We will get through this as we learn. We are not out of the woods by any means. Storm Lake has done as well as anyplace can, and operating safely remains a tremendous challenge. We will come out of this thing so long as we can stay disciplined — to wear the mask, to steer clear of close contact, to offer free and easy testing, to assure people that they can report illness without fear, and to earn trust with full public information and guidance — we will make it. It has been an excruciatingly slow process, but we are learning.