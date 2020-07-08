That was an odd speech about American prospects

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

What a weird Fourth of July weekend — good, overall, in Storm Lake but weird.

We should have been watching a kiddie parade and the municipal band at the Sunset Park Bandshell. Cancelled wisely because of COVID-19. Instead, President Trump was beamed in from Mount Rushmore saying that “far-left fascism” will destroy democracy through division.

“In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished. It’s not going to happen to us,” Trump declared in front of stone visages of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and TR. He mentioned all of them, but not Crazy Horse, from whose Lakota people we stole the Black Hills.

“Make no mistake: this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress. To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage.”

Say, that was uplifting.

Was he talking about Sen. Wicker from Mississippi, a Republican who congratulated his legislature for removing the confederate bars from the state flag? Was he referring to the Black Lives Matter Rally in Storm Lake, where hundreds showed up to take a knee in memory of George Floyd, including our police chief? Was he talking about our school superintendent, who is sticking up for students who are taunted in other towns because they are Latinx or Black?

Trump’s vision is distorted. Nobody in Storm Lake is talking about taking down confederate statues, because we don’t have any — we won the war and Robert E. Lee did not. We recently spruced up the Pioneer statue, and next to it is a monument almost finished that was donated to the community by the Spooner family. We were fortunate to run into Jim Spooner on the Fourth. He was showing off the cobblestone “Storm Lake” sign and bench on the south end of Lake Avenue to his former neighbor, Jo Linnan. Everyone was getting along fine, good people all. The project was built and cheered on by people of all religions and colors and politics. Jim went to Simpson College but has a lot of BV Beaver in his heart. Divisions are artificial and are meant to keep people in their place. People of every nationality stopped by as they strolled along Lakeshore Drive, with no parade, completely quiet, and took selfie photos next to the bench. Everyone loves it.

See, we can get along just fine without some phony narrative designed inversely to rip us apart on the one day that Americans are supposed to come together.

Storm Lakers maintained their spirit of the Fourth, even if its commander in chief could not. “There have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present, those that are lying about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are,” Trump said on Saturday. “Their goal is demolition.”

Who was that who just drove by in an antique fire truck doing his own parade with another vintage fire truck tooting its horn, too. A few cars drove behind them. Normally we would have 20,000 people lining the street to watch the Parade of Nations march past flying flags from nearly every country on the globe. The President on the Fourth talked again about building that wall. We are trying to knock down walls and build community one cobblestone at a time.

What children are being taught in our schools is that you have a right to protest under the First Amendment and seek a redress of your grievances. We hope they are taught that the First and Second Amendments are not absolute: We have an obligation to present the facts truthfully, and when 17 people are shot over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago there should be some limits on firepower. Children also are participating in the Character Counts program — Storm Lake is a Character Counts Community — which was founded by former Republican Gov. Bob Ray. Oh, how we miss him eating ice cream on the Fourth and being a gentleman as a governor. He knew that in a pluralistic society, civic engagement starts with character, and it is through character that we can maintain the civil discussion necessary to strong communities and a functioning democracy. After Trump’s inaugural address, former President George W. Bush said, “That was some weird (barnyard epithet).” The President’s performance over the weekend was even weirder.

Because, his dark vision of America is a bald-faced lie. We saw Democrats and Republicans along the LakeTrail Saturday and Sunday waving at each other and visiting from a safe distance. We have watched a school board try to hustle computers to needy students so they could learn online. We have seen these agitators Trump describes get involved in Storm Lake’s civic life, run for office and get elected so they can approve things like the Spooner welcome sign, and maintain the veteran’s monuments in the parks, and teach kids about Bob Ray and how he brought the Tai Dam people to Storm Lake from refugee camps in Southeast Asia. Our national holiday was weird because it was so quiet and relatively empty, but friendly as ever. Trump made it weird by trying to take the friendliness away. He couldn’t do it. This is America after all.