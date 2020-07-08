Storm Lake’s 100+ Men Who Care have donated $2,500 to SALUD, Storm Lake’s multi-cultural health coalition. This quarter the group held a virtual giving session instead of an actual meeting. At each meeting members suggest a worthy cause, then the group votes for the one they feel is most deserving. Members each give $100. Here Dave Kebschull presents the check to Di Daniels and Emilia Marroquin of SALUD.

