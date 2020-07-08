SL plays with No. 3 SB-L

Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Nick Muller held Storm Lake to just four hits as Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, defeated the Tornadoes 3-0 in a nonconference game played last Friday at Tornado Field.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored a run in the first inning and two in the second, both scoring on a misplayed fly ball in the outfield.
