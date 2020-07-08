Sioux Central held to three hits in setback to K-P

Kingsley-Pierson scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and two more in the fourth to build a 6-1 lead as the Panthers went on to defeat Sioux Central 7-2 in a nonconference game last Thursday in Kingsley.

Sioux Central managed only three hits in the game. Caleb Rock had a pair of singles and Jacob Hargens singled. Gibson Olson drove in a run.