Scott Siddall

Scott R. Siddall, 58 of Cook, Neb. passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Scott was born on July 13, 1961 in Omaha, the son of Emmett Raymond and Janice Susan (Carey) Siddall. His mother Janice married Jack Weinzetl when Scott was very young and Jack became Scott’s “Dad”. He joined the United States Marine Corps on Aug. 31, 1978 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on Aug. 28, 1981.

On Oct. 22, 2013 he was united in marriage to Joyce E. Weston in Las Vegas, Nev.

Scott drove truck for Salem Trucking and was an over the road hauler for them.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Joyce E. Siddall of Cook, Neb.; daughter Jacki Kowalke and husband Ryan of Omaha, Neb.; two grandchildren: Anna Kowalke and Logan Kowalke; his mom Janice Weinzetl of Sun City, Ariz.; brothers: Steve Siddall of Sun City, Ariz.; Jerry Weinzetl and wife Barb and Jeff Weinzetl, all of Las Vegas, Nev.; Joel Weinzetl of Cook, Neb.; sisters-in-law: Kimberly Siddall of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Kathy Stuck and husband Don of Nebraska City, Neb.; niece Courtney Morgan and husband Shawn of Fort Worth, Texas; other nieces and nephews; aunts and uncle: Becki Winegarden and husband James of Maple Grove, Minn.; and Cindy Longo of Hamilton, N.J.; other family and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by brother Terry Siddall; grandparents: Doris and Glen Siddall, Belva and Matt Carey; as well as his dad Jack Weinzetl.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City, Neb. Burial of cremains will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with Military Honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps, Funeral Honors Detail and the Talmage American Legion Post. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City, Neb. is in charge of the arrangements.