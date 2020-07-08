RV wins in seventh on Clausen’s hit

Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Bo Clausen singled to score Cade Harriman and Caleb Kistenmacher with the game-winning runs as Ridge View rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 win over Westwood in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday at Holstein.
Ridge View (4-6) scored single runs in the first and second innings before Westwood scored two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.