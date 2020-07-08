Roland Gerodias, 50, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Public funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 1 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be held at a later date in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids.

Roland Dwight Gerodias, the son of Leonardo and Nora (Daguio) Gerodias, was born on Oct. 23, 1969 in Manila, Philippines. Roland attended grade school and high school. He earned his high school diploma and went on to attend college.

On June 19, 2010, Roland was united in marriage to Cynthia Rittscher in Sioux Rapids.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing video games, DJ’ing weddings and parties, going on road trips, spending time with family and friends, listening to podcasts and live shows on Facebook, and helping out his friends and colleagues. Above all, he loved spending time with his boys and granddaughters.

Roland was also a member of the Grace Lodge #519 in Laurens.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Cynthia (Rittscher) Gerodias of Storm Lake; mother Nora Gerodias of Cerritos, Calif.; children: Andrew (Amanda) Gerodias of Sioux City; and Geroge Gerodias of Council Bluffs; grandchildren: Morgan Gerodias, Julianna Gerodias, Alexandria Gerodias and Calliope Gerodias of Sioux City; aunt Feliza Acorda; parents-in-law Larry and Gale Rittscher; sisters-in-law: Angie (Brian) Fay of Spencer; and Ellen (Jerry) Holmberg of Neola; niece Cheyenne Fay of Spencer; extended family and friends.

Roland was preceded in death by his father Leonardo Gerodias; grandparents Palagio and Juliana Daguio; and uncle Johnny Daguio.