N-F stays unbeaten after win over GTRA

Hogan Henrich fired a one-hit shutout, and Mason Dicks and Gabe Sievers each had two hits and drove in two runs to help Newell-Fonda to a 7-0 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire and remain undefeated last Friday in Ruthven.

The Mustangs (11-0) scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second and one in the third.