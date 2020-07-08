Jean Thatcher, 93, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

There are no services planned at this time. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Jean Etta Thatcher, the daughter of John and Etta (Kurth) Saathoff, was born on Dec. 29, 1926 in Coggon. Jean was baptized into the Lutheran faith.

Jean attended grade school and high school. She graduated from Anamosa High School and later attended business college in Mason City. She eventually returned to Bode to help her father with his creamery business where she assisted with bottling milk, making cream and butter and other dairy products for the community.

Jean was united in marriage to Charles Thatcher in Fort Dodge. The couple was blessed with two children, Cherie and Bruce.

Some of Jean’s hobbies included reading, walking, decorating and maintaining her home. Above all, Jean loved spending time with her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to attend their school events, play with them and read to them.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Charles Thatcher of Bode; children: Cherie (Dana) Courter of Storm Lake; and Bruce Thatcher of Oakland, Calif.; sister Norma (Harry) Vestweber of Humboldt; grandchildren: Ryan Courter of Storm Lake; and Ethan Courter of Iowa City; nieces and nephews: Kay (Dan) Shaw of Rosemont, Minn.; Karen (Jeff) Davis of Duncombe; David (Darcie) Jass of Alden; Jane (Tom) Dunning of Alden; John (Pam) Jass of Vanwert; and extended family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents John and Etta (Kurth) Saathoff; brothers, Duane and Jackie Saathoff; sister Doris Jass; brothers-in-law, Bill Jass and Harry Vestweber; sister-in-law Lois Saathoff; nephews: Dan Shaw, Christopher (Val) Jass and Mike Jass.