Fonda chief applies for Storm Lake police job

Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Fonda Police Chief Alex Leu says the several attempts the city council’s made to defund the police department is the reason his name appeared on the Storm Lake Police Department’s eligibility list for new hires.
“The council’s made it clear their feelings about my performance, so I’m pursuing new employment,” Leu told The Storm Lake Times on Monday.
