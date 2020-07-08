Courter featured on ART publicity

Congrats to Storm Lake artist Cherie Courter, whose painting was chosen for the banner publicizing a show of work by Artisans Road Trip artists at Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji.

The show is up through July 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Weaver Lobby Gallery and McIlrath Landing Gallery at Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Hwy 71 in Okoboji.