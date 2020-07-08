Congrats on 30 years

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations to John Cullen on the 30th anniversary of the founding of The Storm Lake Times!

I remember when John and Art were talking about starting the paper 30 years ago, and although both had experience in the business, it is always a quantum leap to actually start such a business, especially with a competing newspaper that had been well established in Storm Lake for decades

My wife Ann and 8-year-old daughter Kathleen helped out by spending most of the night working on the first edition; she said until 3 a.m. With Dolores, Mary, and Tom in key positions, it is truly a family affair.

Thirty years later, with many awards, national and international recognition, a Pulitzer Prize, all demonstrating what a success that start-up has been over those years.

I can't see John ever fully retiring, and my recommendation is for him not to take up golf, but I do see him as "Publisher Emeritus." A long career well done John!

VIC AND ANN MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.