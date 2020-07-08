Congrats on 30 years
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Congratulations to John Cullen on the 30th anniversary of the founding of The Storm Lake Times!
I remember when John and Art were talking about starting the paper 30 years ago, and although both had experience in the business, it is always a quantum leap to actually start such a business, especially with a competing newspaper that had been well established in Storm Lake for decades
My wife Ann and 8-year-old daughter Kathleen helped out by spending most of the night working on the first edition; she said until 3 a.m. With Dolores, Mary, and Tom in key positions, it is truly a family affair.
Thirty years later, with many awards, national and international recognition, a Pulitzer Prize, all demonstrating what a success that start-up has been over those years.
I can't see John ever fully retiring, and my recommendation is for him not to take up golf, but I do see him as "Publisher Emeritus." A long career well done John!
VIC AND ANN MASSARA
Omaha, Neb.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees