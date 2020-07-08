BVU salutes longtime Trustee with Sir John Marks Templeton honor

Cordell Peterson, president and CEO of Peterson Contractors, Inc., of Reinbeck, and a 1963 Buena Vista University graduate, recently received the Sir John Marks Templeton Life Trustee honor, reserved for those who have had a far-reaching impact on BVU. Peterson’s service with the BVU Board of Trustees totaled 21 years.

