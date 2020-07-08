Appreciation to Patton

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thank you, Pam Patton, for your honest and thoughtful response on July 1 to an earlier letter regarding COVID-19.

You spoke for many of us who feel freedom of information is not (always) practiced by government agencies. Citizens of Buena Vista County, and Northwest Iowa, were left in the dark far too long at a time when a need to know was glaring.

So, thank you, Pam Patton, for thanking the Storm Lake Times for their efforts to keep us informed. We appreciate the work of a dedicated Times staff.

BILL TIEDEMAN

Fonda