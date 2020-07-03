Storm Lake gets better hitting in 6-3 win over Akron-Westfield

Published Friday, July 3, 2020
Ben Raveling hit his first career home run to highlight a 10-hit attack as Storm Lake won its second straight game with a 6-3 triumph over Akron-Westfield on Tuesday at Tornado Field.
Storm Lake scored two runs in the first inning to to grab an early lead. Raveling clubbed a two-run home run in the third inning to make it 4-0.
