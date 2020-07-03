Storm Lake can’t take advantage of opportunities in loss to Spencer

Published Friday, July 3, 2020
Spencer scored two runs in the bottom of the fith inning and added two more in the sixth to pull away from a close game as the Tigers defeated Storm Lake 7-2 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Spencer.
The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Storm Lake scored a run in the second and one in the fifth to pull within 3-2.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.