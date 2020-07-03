Spirit Lake tops Storm Lake in extra innings, 6-4

Published Friday, July 3, 2020
Spirit Lake scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie and the Indians held off a rally by Storm Lake in the bottom half of the inning to come away with a 6-4 win in a Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Tornado Field.
Spirit Lake used a pair of suicide squeeze bunts and a throwing error after a base hit to score its three runs.
