Sioux Central bats come alive as Rebels near .500 mark with win

Published Friday, July 3, 2020
Ethan Johnson pitched a four-hitter, Trent Anderson drove in three runs and Caleb Rock had two hits to lead Sioux Central to a 7-1 win over MMCRU in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Peterson.
Sioux Central scored two runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
