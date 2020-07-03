Sharon Robinson

With a heavy heart we announce the peaceful passing of Sharon L. Robinson on June 7, 2020, at her Cary, N.C. home after suffering a previous stroke. She was 81 years old.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, James A. “Jim” Robinson; her parents Dr. Robert E. and Alice Mailliard; and her brother, Dr. Robert H. Mailliard.

Sharon was born in Storm Lake and graduated from Storm Lake High School. Sharon was a ringer for Elizabeth Taylor in her younger days, and her love story with Jim began at a dance at the Cobblestone Inn in Storm Lake when she was 17. After briefly attending Duchesne College in Omaha, Neb., Sharon married Jim in 1958. In seven years, they had all four of their children. Sharon was devoted to Jim and her family, and made a happy home for them as Jim’s career took them to Des Moines; Indianola; Miami, Fla.; Omaha, Neb.; and Morgantown, W.V., before they retired in Green Valley, Ariz. and Cary, N.C.

She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjongg on a regular basis with her dear friends until later in life. She was very creative and talented, making many beautiful sewing, quilting, and beading creations for family and friends. She was an excellent cook and liked nothing better than making delicious meals for her family. Sharon will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her spunk, and her love and support of her children throughout all the ups and downs of life.

Sharon is survived by her four children: Julie Robinson Caggiano and her husband, Phil Caggiano, of Houston, Texas; Diana Robinson Denton and her husband, Dr. Robert Denton, of Cary, N.C.; James M. Robinson, of San Diego, Calif.; and Keith T. Robinson and his wife, Joanne Neuber, of Vienna, Va. Sharon also is survived by grandchildren Elizabeth Caggiano, Madeline Denton, Allison Denton, Jenna Denton, Sarah Robinson, James Robinson and Thomas Robinson

Sharon was fiercely independent and, even as her health began to fail, she insisted on doing what she could while she could. We are grateful for the care from the staff at Total Care Connections, Griswold Home Care, and Transitions Lifecare. Because of them, Sharon was able to remain at home in familiar surroundings until the end of her life.

The immediate family held a private memorial service. A family gathering in Iowa is planned for a future date to commemorate her life. A donation in her memory may be made to the West Virginia University Foundation for the endowment of the James A. Robinson Reading Room at the WVU Library by contacting jprokopchuk@wvuf.org.