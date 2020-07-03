OA-BCIG blanks RV

OA-BCIG scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie as the Falcons went on to defeat Ridge View 2-0 in a Western Valley Conference game on Wednesday at Holstein.

OA-BCIG hurlers Preston Gill and Cooper Dejean held the Raptors (3-6) to only three hits. Caleb Kistenmacher, Tyhler Kolpin and Aiden Martin each had a single.