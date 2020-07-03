Newell-Fonda utilizes its speed with small ball to beat Okoboji

Published Friday, July 3, 2020
Macy Sievers fired a one-hit shutout and Sophie Stewart had two hits and drove in four runs to help lead No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda to a 10-0 win over Okoboji in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Fonda.
The Mustangs (10-1) scored five runs in the second inning, one in the third and four in the fourth.
