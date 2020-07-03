Newell-Fonda scores 13 unanswered runs to pull away, beat Ridge View

Newell-Fonda scored 13 unanswered runs after trailing by a runafter the third inning as the Mustangs handed Ridge View a 17-5 setback in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Early.

Ridge View scored a run in the first, but Newell-Fonda plated four in the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Raptors answered with four runs of their own to go ahead 5-4 after three.