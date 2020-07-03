N-F proves to be too much for A-A

Published Friday, July 3, 2020
Mary Walker had two hits and drove in five runs and Kiera Jungers fired a three-hitter as No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda beat Twin Lakes Conference rival Alta-Aurelia 13-1 on Wednesday in Fonda.
The Mustangs (11-1) scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
