Lorraine Dierking, 95, of Surprise, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, June 27,2020.

Lorraine, the only daughter of Sylvestor and Edna Hearn, was born on March 29, 1925 in Stafford, Kan. Lorraine attended country school for eight years in Stafford and then attended High School in Stafford graduating in 1942. Following graduation, she worked at Beech Aircraft during World War II.

She was united in marriage to Marvin Dierking on Oct. 15, 1944 continuing to work at Beach Craft after he went overseas to serve in the USAF as a bomber pilot. Following the war Marvin and Lorraine lived in Stafford, Kan. where they raised their three children. In 1968 they moved to Iowa for 25 years where they opened and operated Gibson stores in Cherokee and Storm Lake. In 1992 they retired and moved to Sun City West, Ariz. where they enjoyed the winters and their summers were spent at the cabin they built in Spar City, Colo.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Marvin; and four brothers: Howard, Donald, Melvin and Marion.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Susan Morrison (Steve) Granby, Colo.; Jan Goodpasture (Tom) Trinidad, Colo.; Rod Dierking (Linda) Storm Lake; grandchildren: Brandon Morrison (Heather), Jennifer Petrilli (Randy), Josh Goodpasture (Cassandra), Jason Dierking (Erika), Kara Pearson (Larry), Nate Dierking (Lindsey); and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside services will be held in Stafford, Kan. to be set at a later date.