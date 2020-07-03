Jack Anderson

Jack S. Anderson, 90, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Jack Stanley Anderson, the son of Carl and Gail (Schafer) Anderson, was born on Aug. 11, 1929 in Storm Lake. Jack was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake.

Jack attended grade school and high school in Storm Lake. He graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1947.

On April 3, 1951, Jack enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on April 15, 1957.

Jack was blessed with four children from his first marriage: Debra S. Miller, Gregory J. Anderson, April J. Grant and Curtis K. Anderson. On Aug. 23, 1984, Jack was united in marriage to Deb Anderson in Newell. He then gained a stepdaughter, Lisa Brus.

Jack was active in his community as a member of Storm Lake Coin Club and the American Legion. Jack was a member of the American Legion for over 60 years and served as commander for many of those years.

During his free time, Jack enjoyed gardening, photography, traveling and bird watching. He liked to be outdoors and enjoy nature. He also cherished his time spent with his family and his cat, Bella.

Those left to cherish his memory include his “beamer”(wife), Deborah Anderson of Storm Lake; children: Debra (Jim) Miller of Schaller; Gregory (Annie) Anderson of Boerne, Texas; April Grant of Mapleton; Curtis (Mary) Anderson of Panora; stepdaughter Lisa (Brian) Brus of Newell; sister Alice (Bob) Neilsen of Westside; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Carl “Andy” and Gail (Schafer) Anderson; sister Wanda (Harold) Benedict; brother Robert Anderson; brothers-in-law Dennis Molgaard and Robert Molgaard.