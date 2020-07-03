Guilty plea expected

Published Friday, July 3, 2020
Newell resident Brent Mack is expected to plead guilty to lesser charges in connection with arson and sex abuse allegations in the Newell and Nemaha area.
Mack intends to enter a guilty plea during a hearing next month, court records say. County Attorney Paul Allen told The Storm Lake Times his office has reached an agreement with Mack’s attorney, but wouldn’t specify its terms.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.