A swan family paddles around Lake Elmo along the road to Correctionville. Swans hatching at the pond owned by Brian Waldstein near Sioux Rapids were slow this year. Brian spotted three hatchlings Wednesday, July 1. They usually appear around Memorial Day. Photo by Hugh Perry

