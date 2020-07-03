BVRMC receives National Recognition for Excellence in Financial Interactions with Patients

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center has achieved recognition as an Adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Patient Financial Communications Best Practices. As a Best Practices Adopter, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center demonstrated that it follows nearly 100 best practices covering all aspects of financial interactions that take place in a variety of care settings.

