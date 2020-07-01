SL can’t overcome late surge by Carroll

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Carroll scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control of the game as the Tigers defeated Storm Lake 10-8 in a nonconference game last Thursday at Tornado Field.
The Tigers scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third and five in the sixth. The Tornadoes plated one run in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.