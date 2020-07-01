Sioux Central gets past Storm Lake

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Kendra Casey had two hits and Taylor Krager pitched 52⁄3 innings of shutout relief as Sioux Central got past Storm Lake 4-3 in a nonconference game last Friday night at Tornado Field.
Sioux Central (6-3) scored two runs in the second inning, but Storm Lake answered with three in the bottom half. The Rebels plated single runs in the fourth and fifth.
