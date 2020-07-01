Sioux Central beats Twin Lakes foe Alta-Aurelia behind 14-hit attack, 14-4

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Maggie McGuire and Halle Laursen each had three hits and drove in two runs to power a 14-hit attack as Sioux Central beat Alta-Aurelia 14-4 on Monday in Peterson.
Alta-Aurelia (2-9) scored two runs in the first inning and two in the fourth. Sioux Central (7-3) plated four runs in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
