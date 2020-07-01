RV uses five-run inning to beat WV foe Woodbury Central

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Ridge View scored five runs in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie as the Raptors went on to beat Woodbury Central 13-4 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday at Galva.
Ridge View plated a run in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third before scoring five in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
