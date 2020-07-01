RV drops game to Woodbury Central

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Ridge View scored two runs in the first inning, but Woodbury Central would score nine unanswered runs after that as the Wildcats went on to beat the Raptors 10-2 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday at Holstein.
The Raptors (2-4) finished the game with three hits. Caleb Kistenmacher, Bo Clausen and Tracin Price each had a single.
